The province’s three power stations have been restored, but SaskPower says there are still some outages in the province.

Areas around Moose Jaw and east of Saskatoon are currently dealing with outages, but the Crown says they should be restored soon.

Boundary Dam, Shand and Poplar River power stations all tripped on Tuesday morning after two key transmission lines failed. SaskPower representative Jordan Jackle said the stations are designed to trip when transmission lines fail because power being generated can’t go anywhere.

SaskPower said the massive outage on Tuesday was caused by a unique weather event, with frost building up on the power lines since late last week. Hundreds of thousands of customers were without power for most of the day.

Crews are still working to repair any damage and making permanent repairs to lines.

The Crown added it’s not currently looking into the cost of the outage. Hundreds of crews worked on Tuesday to restore power to the province.

According to SaskPower, it has the capacity to bring in power from other places, like Manitoba, if power outages persist.

Sun and warmer temperatures are still needed to help get rid of frost remaining on the lines.

SaskPower is reminding people not to approach downed lines.