Premier Moe says it's 'unfortunate' for Saskatchewan to break federal emissions law
Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe once said a fundamental pillar of Canadian democracy is the rule of law. His province is now prepared to break it.
In a recent year-end interview with The Canadian Press, the premier said it's unfortunate the province won't follow federal law by not remitting the carbon levy to Ottawa starting Jan. 1, but it's a decision he believes is fair.
"It's unfortunate that there will be a violation of federal law, led by our provincial minister here in Saskatchewan," Moe said.
"But that violation is coming about by the province making the very same decision on behalf of its residents, as the federal government did on behalf of residents in Atlantic Canada."
In October, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced people who use heating oil are exempt from paying the carbon levy over the next three years, largely helping those in Atlantic provinces.
Moe and Alberta Premier Danielle Smith asked Trudeau to extend that exemption to cover all other forms of heating, including natural gas, but it was denied.
Moe's Saskatchewan Party government then upped the ante, saying the province's gas utility, SaskEnergy, won't remit the federal carbon levy starting Jan. 1 so residents can save on their bills.
He said in an interview that it's unfortunate the province and Ottawa can't always work together.
"When that opportunity is not there, and these unconsulted policies or regulations come forward, unfortunately, then we communicate our position through the media, and it's much more publicly than if we work through some of these challenges behind the scenes," Moe said.
This past year, the Saskatchewan Party premier has often been at odds with the federal government over environmental policies that he believes will damage the province's economy.
In May, he said Saskatchewan won't follow Ottawa's proposal to work toward a net-zero electrical grid by 2035. He thinks 2050 is doable.
Five months later, he made the announcement that SaskEnergy would not be remitting the federal carbon levy.
"The decisions that we're making are not decisions that we're sitting around and conjuring up," Moe said.
"They are reactionary decisions to a federal government that increasingly is not consulting with provincial governments."
But should SaskEnergy not remit the carbon levy, it may face fines and company executives could also get jail time.
The province passed legislation this fall that aims to shield the company from legal ramifications. Instead, the province plans to bear that burden.
In February 2020, when groups blocked rail lines across the country over the construction of a pipeline in traditional Indigenous territory, Moe demanded the rule of law of be respected, calling it a "fundamental pillar of democracy."
Now that he's prepared for his province to break emissions law, he again said it's unfortunate it may cause instability in the country.
"We would ask the federal government to change course, just a bit," Moe said.
"They have an election coming up at some point. I don't know why you wouldn't want to garner some credibility in the area of affordability."
But as the premier dukes it out with the federal government, his government has got its own battles at home.
In August, Saskatchewan announced a rule that prevents children under 16 from changing their names or pronouns at school without parental consent.
Lawyers for UR Pride, a Regina LGBTQ group, challenged it, arguing it's discriminatory. A judge then granted an injunction to temporarily pause the rule.
However, Moe called the legislature back early to enshrine it in legislation and invoke the notwithstanding clause to prevent the challenge from proceeding.
Since then, some teachers have said they won't abide by it.
Moe said he understands not following federal law could open "a can of worms" for others to defy rules.
"Through all of that discussion and everything, I think at the end of the day, it's important for us to keep a couple of things prioritized, and they are about the child," he said.
The province received 18 official complaints in June and July about pronouns, Pride activities and sexual education in school. Some complainants had said they think "gender ideology" is being forced onto kids.
Moe said whether he agrees with that is "irrelevant."
It was conversations legislature members had with parents that guided the policy, he added.
Meanwhile, Saskatchewan is expected to have an election next year.
Moe said he's going to focus on what his 16-year-old government has built while protecting "that opportunity for future generations."
His main challenger, Opposition NDP Leader Carla Beck, hopes to form government.
"Our job in the next year is to build that trust, build those solutions with those people in this province and show ourselves to not only be a good Opposition, but to be a government in waiting," she said in a recent interview.
Beck said people are tired of a province that's picking fights with Ottawa instead of getting results.
Her party supported the province's move to prevent SaskEnergy from remitting the carbon levy to Ottawa.
But she said that was two months ago. Since then, she had expected Moe to move the needle on getting Ottawa to exempt carbon charges from all home heating, but it hasn't happened.
She said she's proud of how her caucus handled the emergency debate over pronouns. Her party saw its biggest online sign-ups of memberships when the province announced the rule.
"I think it was because people in this province increasingly see a government that is not focused on the priorities that are important to them," she said.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 27, 2023.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Regina Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Site for Canada's underground nuclear waste repository to be selected next year
A critical milestone is on the horizon for Canada's 175-year-long plan to bury its nuclear waste underground, with two pairs of Ontario communities set to decide if they would be willing hosts.
Comedian Tom Smothers, one-half of the Smothers Brothers, dies at 86
Tom Smothers, half of the Smothers Brothers and the co-host of one of the most socially conscious and groundbreaking television shows in the history of the medium, has died at 86.
Michigan Supreme Court rejects ‘insurrectionist ban’ case and keeps Trump on 2024 primary ballot
The Michigan Supreme Court has rejected an attempt to remove former President Donald Trump from the 2024 ballot based on the U.S. Constitution’s 'insurrectionist ban.'
South Korean actor Lee Sun-kyun of Oscar-winning film 'Parasite' is found dead
Actor Lee Sun-kyun of the Oscar-winning movie 'Parasite' has died, South Korea's emergency office said Wednesday.
Trapped in his crashed truck, an Indiana man is rescued after 6 days surviving on rainwater
Matthew R. Reum of Mishawaka, Indiana, was freed from the wreckage Tuesday evening by first responders working under bright floodlights, then airlifted to a hospital in South Bend with life-threatening injuries.
Apple wins bid to pause Apple Watch ban at U.S. appeals court
Apple scored a victory on Wednesday when a U.S. appeals court paused a government commission's import ban on some of the company's popular Apple smartwatches following a patent dispute with medical-technology firm Masimo.
Argument over Christmas gifts turns deadly as 14-year-old kills his older sister, deputies say
A Florida woman holding her 11-month-old son in a baby carrier was fatally shot by her 14-year-old brother while trying to defuse an argument over Christmas gifts he was having with a 15-year-old brother who also was armed, authorities said.
Wild weather leaves at least 10 dead in Australian states of Queensland and Victoria, officials say
Wild weather has left at least 10 people dead in the eastern Australian states of Queensland and Victoria, officials said on Wednesday.
Ottawa cancer survivor gifted Taylor Swift tickets after CTV story airs
The story of a 21-year-old Ottawa woman whose lack of a family doctor led to a late stage cancer diagnosis touched the heart of a stranger.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. bingo hall 'overtly' tried to undermine newly-formed union: Labour Board
A Saskatoon bingo hall “completely and overtly disregarded” its obligations when negotiating with a recently-formed union, the provincial labour board has found.
-
Saskatoon major crime unit investigating after dead body found in west industrial area
Saskatoon police are investigating a suspicious death in the city’s west industrial area on Tuesday.
-
Premier Moe says it's 'unfortunate' for Saskatchewan to break federal emissions law
Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe once said a fundamental pillar of Canadian democracy is the rule of law. His province is now prepared to break it.
Winnipeg
-
Four teens charged with manslaughter in connection with West Alexander homicide
The Winnipeg Police Service (WPS) has charged four teenagers and is still searching for two others following a crime spree last month that involved a homicide.
-
Missing B.C. man last heard from in Winnipeg
A missing man from British Columbia was last heard from in Winnipeg.
-
Manitoba offers money as step to full school nutrition program
The Manitoba government is planning to take a step in the coming weeks toward its plan for a universal school meal program.
Calgary
-
CFD responds to a 'near miss' fire caused by fireworks
A grass and brush fire set off by fireworks threatened homes in Panorama Hills Boxing Day is a reminder that residents are not allowed to ignite fireworks or pyrotechnics in Calgary without a permit.
-
Man seriously injured after being hit by the CTrain
Emergency crews say a man was seriously injured after he was hit by the CTrain in northeast Calgary Wednesday morning.
-
Two hurt in machete attack at Calgary Zoo parking lot
Two people have minor injuries and several vehicles are damaged after a male armed with a machete went on a rampage Tuesday night at the parking lot of the Wilder Institute/Calgary Zoo.
Edmonton
-
Oil Kings pull off major roster shakeup with trades involving 18 players and picks
The last-place Edmonton Oil Kings will look a whole lot different the next time they take to the ice at Rogers Place.
-
'It will really warm people's hearts': Edmonton students collect socks for the Bissell Centre
Edmonton students are helping the less fortunate stay warm this year as part of the "Sock it to YEG" holiday campaign.
-
Edmonton brothers keep holiday joy rolling with Caroling Cart
What started as pandemic necessity has now become a Christmas tradition for a pair of piano playing brothers in Edmonton.
Toronto
-
Toronto diner featured on Food Network TV show to close its doors before 2024
An iconic Toronto diner that was featured on a popular Food Network television show will be closing its doors at the end of the year.
-
Site for Canada's underground nuclear waste repository to be selected next year
A critical milestone is on the horizon for Canada's 175-year-long plan to bury its nuclear waste underground, with two pairs of Ontario communities set to decide if they would be willing hosts.
-
Individual from Morocco charged after bomb threats made against Ontario schools
An individual from Morocco has been charged in connection with multiple bomb threats that occurred across Ontario in early November.
Ottawa
-
Impaired driving charges laid against driver in four-vehicle collision in Ottawa's east-end
A 23-year-old Ottawa man was arrested on impaired driving charges in connection with a four-vehicle collision at a major intersection in Ottawa's east-end last week.
-
Police looking for suspect in Kanata robbery and assault
The Ottawa Police Service is looking for a suspect who allegedly robbed a store and assaulted a store employee at a business in the south-end of Kanata earlier this month.
-
More than 10,000 impaired driving charges laid in Ontario this year: OPP
Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) saw nearly 400 people die in motor vehicle accidents this year – nearing a number unseen since 2004.
Vancouver
-
Kevin Falcon shrugs off Conservatives, says choice is between BC United and NDP
The leader of British Columbia's official Opposition, the BC United party, says he'll make sure voters have a clear choice in the election next fall.
-
Comedian Tom Smothers, one-half of the Smothers Brothers, dies at 86
Tom Smothers, half of the Smothers Brothers and the co-host of one of the most socially conscious and groundbreaking television shows in the history of the medium, has died at 86.
-
'A huge honour': B.C. high school teacher calling the shots at World Juniors
A high school teacher from Metro Vancouver is among the referees calling the shots at this year's World Junior Hockey Championships.
Montreal
-
All Common Front unions now have tentative deals with Quebec, threat of indefinite strike still looms
The FTQ says the last of its eight unions has reached an agreement in principle with the Quebec government.
-
Another member of Lennon and Ono's Montreal Bed-in For Peace has died: Tommy Smothers
With the death of Tom Smothers at age 86, another piece of Montreal history has left as well. Tom was among those crowding John Lennon and Yoko Ono's bed-in for peace on May 26, 1969 at the Fairmont Queen Elizabeth Hotel in downtown Montreal.
-
Emergency rooms overflowing across Quebec
Despite a slight drop in numbers last week, emergency rooms are once again overflowing across Quebec.
Vancouver Island
-
Kevin Falcon shrugs off Conservatives, says choice is between BC United and NDP
The leader of British Columbia's official Opposition, the BC United party, says he'll make sure voters have a clear choice in the election next fall.
-
Moving forward from B.C.'s historically destructive 2023 wildfire season
The eerie glow of a massive wildfire encroaching on West Kelowna one August evening is a picture rooted deep in the memory of many British Columbians.
-
Surging Conservatives pose threat to B.C.'s 'prosperity,' premier says in year-end interview
David Eby has been B.C.’s premier for just over a year – a year that saw his NDP government pass a flurry of housing laws, grapple with ongoing challenges in health-care, and face new political challengers.
Atlantic
-
Halifax police arrest 14-year-old for allegedly driving vehicle into bus shelter, power pole
A 14-year-old is facing several charges after allegedly driving a vehicle into a bus shelter and a power pole on Tuesday.
-
Nova Scotia lifts stop work order for Donkin Mine
The province of Nova Scotia says the stop work order for the Donkin Mine was lifted Wednesday, allowing the Cape Breton mine to resume production if it chooses to do so.
-
Fredericton man, 26, dies following single-vehicle crash in Sainte-Anne-de-Madawaska
Police in New Brunswick say a 26-year-old man from Fredericton has died following a single-vehicle crash in Sainte-Anne-de-Madawaska.
Northern Ontario
-
Site for Canada's underground nuclear waste repository to be selected next year
A critical milestone is on the horizon for Canada's 175-year-long plan to bury its nuclear waste underground, with two pairs of Ontario communities set to decide if they would be willing hosts.
-
Arrest made in Morocco related to bomb threats that closed schools in Ontario, including in the north
A suspect has been arrested in Morocco and charged with making bomb threats Nov. 1 that closed several schools in Ontario, including in the North.
-
Boxing Day was the warmest on record for these northern Ont. cities
It was a good day to go shopping Tuesday, as the foggy weather on Boxing Day saw temperatures about 10 degrees warmer than average across much of northeastern Ontario.
Kitchener
-
Waterloo family honours son’s legacy with a day of action to raise funds for cancer research
A grieving Waterloo family is finding strength through action after losing their son to a deadly form of brain cancer in the spring of 2022.
-
Rideshare driver charged with sexually assaulting teen
A rideshare driver from Guelph has been arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a 17-year-old girl he was driving home from school.
-
LRT train transforms into festive pop-up dance party
On the eve of Christmas Eve, festive holiday music was drowned out by the sound of electronic dance beat for a pop-up rave on the LRT.