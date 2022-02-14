Premier Scott Moe feels Emergencies Act not necessary

The prime minister outlined his plan Monday to invoke emergency powers in a conference call with premiers, including Saskatchewan‘s Scott Moe.

The premier immediately tweeted his opposition, saying “The illegal blockades must end, but police already have sufficient tools to enforce the law and clear the blockades, as they did over the weekend in Windsor.”

Therefore, Saskatchewan does not support the Trudeau government invoking the Emergencies Act.



If the federal government does proceed with this measure, I would hope it would only be invoked in provinces that request it, as the legislation allows.



[2/2] — Scott Moe (@PremierScottMoe) February 14, 2022

Those who participated in recent Saskatchewan demonstrations against vaccines mandates also expressed concerns.

“You know now with this Emergency Act it’s almost as if he can do a lot of things that are against the Charter of Rights and Freedoms. That’s been going on for the last two years but this now makes absolutely everything and it’s not okay,” said Lundy Holmes, who opposes the Emergencies Act.

The provincial government spent the day rearranging concrete barriers around the legislative building, installed to prevent truck convoys from approaching.

The NDP opposition supported the enhanced security.

“That’s all led by the independent Sargeant-at-Arms in coordination with the Regina police and we really respect their work,” NDP MLA for Regina-Rosemont Trent Wotherspoon said.

Trucker demonstrations in Saskatchewan this past weekend shifted to the Regway border crossing, but traffic was not blocked. Plans remain in place for a demonstration at the North Portal crossing this weekend.

“It’s going to be done peacefully and that is number one that we stand on, that we will do everything within our laws, within our constitutional rights and stand for our freedom,” said Jonathan Wipf, a convoy participant.

What happens at the Saskatchewan-U.S. border this weekend depends on what the federal government allows under its emergency powers.