Premiers call for meeting with PM Trudeau to discuss resolution to protests, rail blockades
Published Wednesday, February 19, 2020 10:24AM CST Last Updated Wednesday, February 19, 2020 4:57PM CST
Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe sits for a year end interview at the Legislative Building in Regina on Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Mark Taylor
REGINA -- Canada’s premiers are calling for a teleconference with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to discuss “paths to a peaceful resolution and an end to the illegal blockades.”
This update from Premier Scott Moe’s office follows a conference call where The Council of the Federation, a congress of Canada’s premiers, discussed the impact of the protests and rail blockades.
Indigenous leaders are calling for the government to engage with the Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs to find a mutually beneficial solution to the blockades.