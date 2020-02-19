REGINA -- Canada’s premiers are calling for a teleconference with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to discuss “paths to a peaceful resolution and an end to the illegal blockades.”

This update from Premier Scott Moe’s office follows a conference call where The Council of the Federation, a congress of Canada’s premiers, discussed the impact of the protests and rail blockades.

Indigenous leaders are calling for the government to engage with the Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs to find a mutually beneficial solution to the blockades.