Prime minister, Sask. premier respond to discovery of unmarked graves at Cowessess First Nation
REGINA -- Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he is “terribly saddened” to learn about the discovery of 751 unmarked graves near a former residential school site in Saskatchewan and the hurt and trauma Indigenous people are feeling is “Canada’s responsibility to bear.”
In a statement, the prime minister said the findings at the Marieval Residential School grounds on Cowessess First Nation are “part of a larger tragedy” and a “shameful reminder of the systemic racism, discrimination, and injustice that Indigenous peoples have faced – and continue to face – in this country.”
Trudeau said the federal government will continue to provide funding to communities to “bring these terrible wrongs to light.”
In a statement Wednesday night, Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe said “all of Saskatchewan mourns for those who were discovered buried in unmarked graves near the former Marieval Indian Residential School site.”
Moe said he has spoken with FSIN Chief Bobby Cameron and Cowessess Chief Cadmus Delorme to offer the “full support of the provincial government.”
Former Wascana-Regina MP Ralph Goodale, who is now the High Commissioner for Canada in the U.K., tweeted in support of Chief Delormre, saying “all Canadians must stand with him and his people, to share the grief and advance reconciliation.”
If you are a residential school survivor in distress, or have been affected by the residential school system and need help, you can contact the 24-hour Indian Residential Schools Crisis Line: 1-866-925-4419
Additional mental-health support and resources for Indigenous people are available here.