REGINA -- Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he is “terribly saddened” to learn about the discovery of 751 unmarked graves near a former residential school site in Saskatchewan and the hurt and trauma Indigenous people are feeling is “Canada’s responsibility to bear.”

In a statement, the prime minister said the findings at the Marieval Residential School grounds on Cowessess First Nation are “part of a larger tragedy” and a “shameful reminder of the systemic racism, discrimination, and injustice that Indigenous peoples have faced – and continue to face – in this country.”

Trudeau said the federal government will continue to provide funding to communities to “bring these terrible wrongs to light.”

My heart breaks for the Cowessess First Nation following the discovery of Indigenous children buried at the former Marieval Residential School. We cannot bring them back, but we will honour their memory and we will tell the truth about these injustices. https://t.co/WuxdsixJnx — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) June 24, 2021

In a statement Wednesday night, Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe said “all of Saskatchewan mourns for those who were discovered buried in unmarked graves near the former Marieval Indian Residential School site.”

Moe said he has spoken with FSIN Chief Bobby Cameron and Cowessess Chief Cadmus Delorme to offer the “full support of the provincial government.”

My statement on the discovery of unmarked graves near the former Marieval Indian Residential School site. pic.twitter.com/8Dyb9C7Efy — Scott Moe (@PremierScottMoe) June 24, 2021

Former Wascana-Regina MP Ralph Goodale, who is now the High Commissioner for Canada in the U.K., tweeted in support of Chief Delormre, saying “all Canadians must stand with him and his people, to share the grief and advance reconciliation.”

My friend Chief Cadmus Delorme @cadmusd of Cowessess First Nation has a huge burden on his shoulders today, supporting and leading his community through this painful time. All Canadians must stand with him and his people, to share the grief and advance reconciliation. — Ralph Goodale (@RalphGoodale) June 24, 2021

If you are a residential school survivor in distress, or have been affected by the residential school system and need help, you can contact the 24-hour Indian Residential Schools Crisis Line: 1-866-925-4419

Additional mental-health support and resources for Indigenous people are available here.