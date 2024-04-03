Private funeral to be held for victims of murder-suicide near Neudorf, Sask.
A private funeral service will be held for a family of four who died as the result of a murder-suicide at a farm near the village of Neudorf, Sask.
According to an obituary published on April 3, Gary, Joanne, Andrew and Cory Bender passed away unexpectedly on March 23, 2024.
“Their absence will be deeply felt by their remaining family and friends,” the obituary read.
On March 24, Saskatchewan RCMP began an investigation following the discovery of four bodies at a rural residence near the town of Neudorf, Sask.
Officers made the discovery while conducting a wellness check.
Over the course of the investigation, the deceased were confirmed to be members of the same family – two parents and two adult children.
In its final update on March 28, RCMP identified the three homicide victims as a 67-year-old man, a 58-year-old woman, and a 30-year-old man – while a 34-year-old man was said to have died due to self inflicted injuries.
RCMP did not provide the names of the deceased over the course of its investigation.
However, birthdates listed in the obituary match the ages provided by RCMP.
A land title search of the farm where the deaths took place listed Gary and Joanne Bender as the owners.
Police did note that no criminal charges would be laid in connection to the incident.
In lieu of flowers, residents are encouraged to send a donation to the Saskatchewan Mental Health Association or an addiction treatment centre of one’s choosing.
"Being a family means you are a part of something very wonderful,” the obituary continued. “It means you will love and be loved for all of eternity.”
Neudorf is located 143 kilometres northeast of Regina.
