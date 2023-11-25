Protestors who staged demonstration at legislative building say it wasn't intention to shut down house

Protesters who staged a noisy demonstration at the legislative building this week say it wasn’t their intention to shut down the business of the house.

The legislature adjourned Monday after chanting began in the public galleries. The protesters say they wanted to make a point and leave.

The protesters came to call for a ceasefire in Gaza. The vocal protest resulted in the Speaker adjourning the house.

“We fully expected that we would be asked to leave by security and to cooperate with that which we did. It was peaceful from beginning to end. No one’s safety was ever threatened and, you know, we certainly did not expect MLA’s to get up and walk out,” said Valerie Zink, a participant of the protest.

Now, the government is accusing the NDP opposition of having helped orchestrate the event. It points to a meeting with protestors earlier this month at NDP headquarters. Protesters say the NDP had nothing to do with their actions.

“Didn’t have any calls for ceasefire from the NDP. We didn’t hear anything vocalized so we were very frustrated so if anything, there was no coordination between us and them. It was actually, I can’t speak for the whole entire event but there was some animosity between the people who were coming to the NDP building and the NDP themselves,” explained Mandla Mthembu, a meeting participant.

The government has been forced to apologize for making accusations about the meeting.

“Mr. Speaker, there was a secret meeting from the opposition caucus,” said Paul Merriman, minister of corrections, policing, and public safety earlier this week.

“I ask the Minister of Corrections, Policing and Public Safety to withdraw and apologize for that comment. I just warned you not to say that. Withdraw and apologize, said speaker Randy Weekes.

“Thank you Mr. Speaker. I withdraw and apologize,” Merriman responded.

The protestors say what they wanted was a call from the legislature for a ceasefire in Gaza.

A committee of the legislature plans to investigate the circumstances surrounding the protest. A date for that inquiry has yet to be announced.