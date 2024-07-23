Province begins construction on new affordable housing units in Regina

The Government of Saskatchewan turned the sod on six new affordable housing units in Regina on Tuesday.

The government is partnering with the Regina Housing Authority (RHA) on the $2.1 million project, which is aimed at meeting the demand for housing larger families.

"With this growth, the housing needs across our province are evolving to address these needs. [The] Government of Saskatchewan is committed to investing in social housing to ensure that appropriate housing is available where it's most needed,” said Gene Makowsky, the minister of Social Services.

When the units are completed, they will have six bedrooms and two bathrooms in each, along with its own in-suite laundry facilities.

"We've got a waiting list that will be reduced somewhat by offering the six bedrooms houses. One bedroom will be on the main floor, five will be up,” said Al Rosseker, the chairperson of the RHA.

Monthly rent for one of the units is all dependent on the family’s income.

Under the RHA’s policy, all social housing units charge 30 per cent gross household income.

The RHA said they have dozens of families on the waitlist for the large units.

"We have about 60 families waiting. We do have large units throughout the portfolio that come vacant, you know, and just regular as people move on, so this will help put a dent in it for sure,” said Faith Myers, the Senior Manager of Housing and Community with the RHA.

The project is scheduled for completion in March of 2025.