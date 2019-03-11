

CTV Regina





The Provincial Capital Commission board has voted to give no further consideration to the CNIB building in Wascana Park until the provincial auditor releases her report into the building.

That report is expected in December.

The auditor is investigating whether proper procedures were followed in approving the project.

The project was conditionally approved in 2017, but the province says the design is still under review by the PCC.

The design won’t be considered until after the auditor’s report is released. In the meantime, no construction can take place on the site.