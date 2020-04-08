REGINA -- The Queen City Pride Festival has been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Organizers say the decision was made to ensure the health and safety of community partners, sponsors and other stakeholders.

“For many people, Pride is more than ‘another summer festival.’ Pride was born out of protest and continues to be an essential movement today. It’s the one opportunity each year where folks can come together and feel connected, feel loved, and know that they’re not alone,” Dan Shier, Co-Chair of Regina Pride, said in a news release.

Queen City Pride says more than 250 pride celebrations around the world have postponed or cancelled events because of the pandemic.

Regina Pride Inc. is currently looking at dates in September for the festival.