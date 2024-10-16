RCMP called to collision and train derailment near Gerald, Sask.

Esterhazy RCMP say officers are on the scene of a collision that resulted in a train derailment near Gerald, Sask. on Wednesday afternoon.

Details are currently thin, but police are asking people to avoid Range Road 1322 Wednesday afternoon.

There was no word on any injuries Wednesday or if other vehicles were involved in the collision that caused the derailment.

RCMP said further details would be provided as they become available.

Gerald, Sask. is about 250 kilometres east of Regina near the Manitoba border.