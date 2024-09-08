RCMP Depot Division holds annual memorial service in Regina

The second Sunday in September has been a solemn day at the RCMP's Depot Division in Regina since 1935.

"This demonstrates the strength of the organization. We're one big family supporting the families of the fallen and whatnot. So, it's a special it's a sad day, but also a special day for me," RCMP Commissioner Mike Duheme explained.

The National RCMP Memorial Service honours members who have died in the line of duty. This includes regular members, special constables, auxiliary constables, and civilian members.

While the tradition of holding this event on the same week every year at Depot has been ongoing for almost 90 years, the ceremony dates back even farther.

"Today is a special day. This ceremony started in 1876. It's a way to recognize our fallen colleagues who have given so much to the communities they serve and whatnot," Commissioner Duheme said.

Throughout the ceremony, the names of all 251 members who have fallen in the line of duty are read aloud.

"It takes a special kind of individual to be a police officer nowadays,” Duheme added. “Look at our rich history, 151 years. Unfortunately, we're adding two other names to the cenotaph this year. It brings it up to 251. But, you know, it's special to recognize the group of people that want to serve Canadians across the country.”

This year, the names of Constable Fredrick "Rick" O'Brien and Constable Brent Harold Veefkind were added to the honour roll.

Among those in attendance, were the loved ones of those whose names have already been immortalized on the roll.

"The first thing that comes to mind is the professionalism of our organization. The empathy we have for what the families have gone through, I'd be remiss if I didn't highlight. We have a program that's called the Family Liaison Officer program," Duheme explained.

The commissioner went on to explain that the program assigns a member to the family of another member if they should be injured or killed in the line of duty.

"If they ever have need, they can call the member, which is really, really nice. It's a touchpoint for the organization. Last night, I was fortunate enough that I met the families and, I reminded them that, you have your family, but this is the extended family," commissioner Duheme said.

Chief Superintendent Mike Lokken is the commanding officer at the RCMP Depot in Regina, and he spoke to the importance of the day.

"Today is a chance to pause and recognize those in the organization that have paid the ultimate sacrifice,” Lokken said.

“When something like this happens, we feel it all through law enforcement, regardless of the color of the strap on your pants. But at the same time, when it's one of our own, you feel it that much more."

Lokken also spoke to the way that the RCMP cares for the families of fallen officers, regardless of how long it has been since their passing.

"It is a sad, solemn day. But at the same time, the support that we have within the organization, to the families, our family concept doesn't just, include our employees, it includes their families as well,” he added.

“And we are one big family."