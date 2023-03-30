RCMP Depot model may be phased out following recommendations made by mass casualty report
A Mass Casualty Commission report that came out on Thursday following a mass shooting in Nova Scotia in 2020 may have a local impact on the RCMP Depot model being phased out.
The Mass Casualty Commission’s final report released in Truro, N.S. on Thursday, is filled with criticisms of the RCMP’s actions before, during, and after the tragedy, a 13-hour killing rampage on April 19 and 20, which took the lives of 22 people.
"The Depot model of police training is inadequate to prepare RCMP members for the complex demands of contemporary policing, and the RCMP’s failure to embrace a research-based approach to program development and police education and its lack of openness to independent research impairs its operational effectiveness," read the report.
The Commission recommended that the Depot model of RCMP training be phased out by 2032, and the RCMP should consult with the Métis and Saskatchewan Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations (FSIN) with respect to how the land and the facility should be used in the future.
Speaking to reporters on Thursday, Premier Scott Moe said although he did not see that specific recommendation, he would have a look at all of the recommendations.
“I don’t know whether they’d ultimately be implemented. We’ve been a very strong support, not only of Depot here in Regina but the RCMP in general, and adding officers into our communities across the province, specialized officers … that I think are starting to have an impact on some of the property crimes and drug fueled person to person crimes,” he said.
“This is an area where we may have some comments on that in the days and weeks ahead.”
Depot division has been the training ground for RCMP recruits since the police force’s establishment in 1885.
More details to come…
With files from CTV News Atlantic Reporter Heidi Petracek
