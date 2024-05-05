RCMP Heritage Centre hosts Red Dress Day event

May 5th marks Red Dress Day, a nationally recognized date that honours the lives of the many missing and murdered Indigenous women, girls and two-spirit people. In Regina, an event was held at the RCMP Heritage Centre to highlight the date and educate the public.

“The centre has been working on a vision to be a place of discovery, exploration, reflection and reconciliation, and for us, reconciliation starts with truth,” RCMP Heritage Centre CEO Sam Karikas said.

Visitors of the centre had the opportunity to take part in a variety of activities including beading, a screening of the film ‘If I Go Missing,’ an interactive map of the Indigenous People’s of Canada Atlas, and to simply reflect on the hundreds of people who never came home to their families.

Krista Sherman was one of those in attendance. She brought along her daughter to teach her about the topic.

“I am part Indigenous and so is she, that makes it important to know what Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls Day means so that she is just aware as she grows up,” she said.

Statistically, Indigenous women and girls are 12 times more likely to go missing according to the National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls.