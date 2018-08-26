

CTV Regina





Fort Qu'Appelle RCMP have requested public assistance in locating seven year-old Greagan Geldenhuys.

The child was last seen on Saturday afternoon in the Fort Qu'Appelle area. He has blond hair and a slim build.

A sudden death investigation is currently underway in Fort Qu'Appelle after a female body was discovered on Saturday afternoon. The deceased has been identified as 47 year-old Tamaine Geldenhuys, Greagan’s mother.

Investigators suspect that Greagan and Tamaine were together before she was discovered deceased.

At this time, investigators do not believe foul play to be a factor in the death.

Anyone with information on Greagen's location is to contact the Fort Qu'Appelle RCMP at (306) 332-2222.