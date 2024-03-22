'Reconnect with themselves': New Indigenous led counselling service in Regina 20 years in the making
A counselling service committed to offering services through an Indigenous perspective while creating a link with western counselling is now available in Regina.
Noela Crowe-Salazar spent more than 20 years working to create a link between western counselling and Indigenous ways of healing and living.
The link is now possible with the opening of kîwêtinohk maskwa, to which Crow-Salazar is the CEO.
She says the new group is distinctive in that it brings more what traditional Indigenous counselling services make available
“People automatically assume we are more of the family support agencies and we aren’t. We are more what the traditional counselling agencies are,” Crowe-Salazar said.
There are currently four counsellors on staff all with an Indigenous background.
“This is a space where folks can come in, reconnect with themselves, reconnect with others in their community,” wellness therapist Kristy Shaw said.
One of the programs offered is a men’s group which allows participants to learn Powwow singing.
“We’re really proud to meet clients and they don’t have to explain why they are they way they are. They can come in and that’s recognized and honoured,” Shaw said.
Those interested in the available services are welcome to call or drop in to find a right fit for themselves.
Snowfall up to 50 cm: Here is the weekend forecast in Canada
Winter storm warnings and advisories of up to 50 centimetres of snowfall have been issued for some Canadian provinces, according to local forecasts.
Blueberries, strawberries again on the 'Dirty Dozen' list
Approximately 95 per cent of nonorganic strawberries, leafy greens such as spinach and kale, collard and mustard greens, grapes, peaches and pears tested contained detectable levels of pesticides, according to the 2024 Shopper’s Guide to Pesticides in Produce.
'They just can't find it': Ontario couple shocked when $8,600 goes missing during bank transaction
An Ontario couple says they have been fighting with their bank for almost four months when $8,600 went missing when they tried to pay their credit card bill.
Celine Dion says living with stiff person syndrome 'has been one of the hardest experiences of my life'
Celine Dion is focusing on her family and the future as she continues to live with a health challenge.
Eclipse Balloon team invites people to watch the solar eclipse using a sun-tracking telescope
Curious observers will have an above-the-clouds view of the total solar eclipse, as a citizen-led volunteer project prepares to launch a sun-tracking balloon telescope and invites the world to join the journey on April 8.
UN Security Council fails to pass U.S. resolution calling for immediate ceasefire in Gaza
Russia and China on Friday vetoed a U.S.-sponsored UN resolution calling for 'an immediate and sustained ceasefire' in the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza to protect civilians and enable humanitarian aid to be delivered to more than 2 million hungry Palestinians.
Solar eclipse: Dangers to avoid while watching
Eye-care and astronomy experts are cautioning solar eclipse watchers to protect their eyes with specialized solar filters, handheld solar viewers or eclipse glasses.
Medicine Hat, Alta., mayor stripped of powers, pay following August incident at council
Medicine Hat's mayor is essentially mayor in title only following a meeting of the southern Alberta city's council on Thursday.
Former executive given death sentence in poisoning of billionaire gaming tycoon
A former executive at Yoozoo Games was sentenced to death on Friday in the 2020 poisoning of the founder of the high-profile Chinese gaming company, which has links to Game of Thrones and the new Netflix series, 'The Three-Body Problem.'
