'Reconnect with themselves': New Indigenous led counselling service in Regina 20 years in the making

A counselling service committed to offering services through an Indigenous perspective while creating a link with western counselling is now available in Regina.

Noela Crowe-Salazar spent more than 20 years working to create a link between western counselling and Indigenous ways of healing and living.

The link is now possible with the opening of kîwêtinohk maskwa, to which Crow-Salazar is the CEO.

She says the new group is distinctive in that it brings more what traditional Indigenous counselling services make available

“People automatically assume we are more of the family support agencies and we aren’t. We are more what the traditional counselling agencies are,” Crowe-Salazar said.

There are currently four counsellors on staff all with an Indigenous background.

“This is a space where folks can come in, reconnect with themselves, reconnect with others in their community,” wellness therapist Kristy Shaw said.

One of the programs offered is a men’s group which allows participants to learn Powwow singing.

“We’re really proud to meet clients and they don’t have to explain why they are they way they are. They can come in and that’s recognized and honoured,” Shaw said.

Those interested in the available services are welcome to call or drop in to find a right fit for themselves.