Reducing barriers in youth sport to be the focus of Tim Horton's smile cookie campaign in Regina

The Tim Horton’s Holiday Smile Cookie campaign is now underway with this year’s charity of choice being Ehrlo Sport Venture.

To begin the campaign, members of local organizations met at a central Tim Horton’s location for a cookie decorating contest.

"We are really fortunate to have built these relationships that matter and relationships that make sense," said Gloria Patrick, the program manager for Ehrlo Sport Venture.

Since 1992, Ehrlo Sport Venture has been working to remove barriers to sports for youth in Regina. They now operate five sports leagues, providing equipment and field time to their players free of charge.

This is the third time Ehrlo Sport Venture has been chosen for the Smile Cookie campaign.

Last year $87,000 was raised for the charity. This year’s goal is $100,000.

Those working at Tim Horton’s are looking forward to trying to reach the new total.

"The team loves it; they really step up. They realize the money is going to a great cause," said Mike Di Stasi, owner of the Tim Hortons which hosted the event.

Between Nov. 18 and Nov. 24, 100 per cent of the proceeds from every smile cookie sold in Regina, Balgonie, Indian Head and Emerald Park will go towards the five leagues of Ehrlo Sport Venture.