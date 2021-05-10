REGINA -- Three local businesses have teamed up to provide individual thank-you packages for every person that works in the intensive care units at both Regina hospitals.

Regina Plumbing and Heating, Prairie Harley Davidson and Pile O’Bones Brewing Company have put together packages that include a $15 gift card from Pile Pile O’Bones and a thank-you card. More than 550 people will receive the gift.

“The generosity and the support that they’ve given our team is the boost we need, you know these folks have been working day and night. I have staff that have been working 20 days straight,” said Lori Garchinski, the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) executive director of provincial services in tertiary care.

The businesses also want the packages to send a message that they support the SHA and government protocols, and to show support for the work healthcare staff have done over the past year.

Garchinski said at the height of the COVID-19 response in Saskatchewan, ICU staff doubled in Regina, so being recognized is extremely welcomed.

“Hopefully we’re turning a corner and we thought it would be good to do something to help them relax and have a break and maybe have a beer,” said Adrian Godbold, owner of Regina Plumbing and Heating Owner

Garchinski said the gift cards will be delivered to staff right away