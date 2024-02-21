Regina dealership set to host New York style fashion show in support of YWCA

Preparations are underway for a high-end fashion show in Regina, all in support of the YWCA Centre for Women and Families.

The showroom at the Regina Mercedes dealership will be transformed into a New York style fashion week runway event to host “Champagne, Leather and Lace” on March 9.

The cars will all be removed and will be replaced with a 54-foot runway with seating along both sides.

NWL Contemporary Dresses will provide dozens of gowns, which models from The Edge Agency will showcase.

Music will be provided by a string duo, with sparkling beverages and food also included. This is a rare high-end fashion show for Regina, and organizers are hoping those who attend will let their eccentric and fashionable selves shine.

“So we’re hoping to see a lot of gowns, glitter, lace and leather. We’re open to all kinds of different dress, but the models are definitely going to be showcasing, tied in with our title of Champagne, Leather, and Lace,” said Yaya Wang, YWCA’s vice-chair.

Following the fashion show, there will be a mix and mingle time with DJ Dandy Andy. The event is limited to 200 people and tickets are available here. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the show is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m.

The YWCA Centre for Women and Families will support women and families fleeing domestic violence by providing them access to services, including 68 transitional housing units, 40 shelter beds, drop in services, and pre-crisis support.

“Our build is scheduled to be complete this fall and we still have $10M to raise, so this event and the awareness it will bring to our new Centre is really incredible,” Chelsey Lemke, Sr. director of development for YWCA, said in a news release.

