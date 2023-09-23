Regina

    • Regina driver handed over $1,000 in tickets after 3 infractions

    A Regina Police Service cruiser can be seen in this file photo. (David Prisciak/CTV News) A Regina Police Service cruiser can be seen in this file photo. (David Prisciak/CTV News)

    A Regina driver was handed over $1,000 in tickets after three infractions.

    For driving 76 km/hr in a 50 zone, the driver was handed a $202 ticket, for disobeying a red light, the driver was ticketed $230, and for his vehicle being unregistered, he was slapped with a $580 fine.

    Cst. Mike (Hawkeye) Seel shared the video on social media.

