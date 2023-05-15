Regina Exhibition Association struggling to keep afloat financially, report says

Regina Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Saskatoon

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Ottawa

Vancouver

Montreal

  • Montreal's new police chief Fady Dagher reviews his first 100 days

    Montreal's new police chief publicly reviewed his first 100 days on the job on Monday and said while he is pleased with what his department has achieved so far there is still a long way to go. Fady Dagher came into the role as the city was grappling with rising gun violence, one of the top three priorities he addressed at a news conference.

  • Advocates urge provinces to follow Quebec's lead in crackdown on illegal Airbnbs

    More provinces should follow Quebec's lead in seeking to hold short-term rental platforms such as Airbnb accountable for uncertified listings, advocates say. The Quebec government tabled a bill last Tuesday that would require short-term rental companies to ensure their online listings are certified by the province. If passed, such companies would face fines of up to $100,000 for each illegal rental listing.

Vancouver Island

Atlantic

Northern Ontario

Kitchener