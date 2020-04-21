Regina Folk Fest cancelled for 2020 due to COVID-19
Published Tuesday, April 21, 2020 5:09PM CST Last Updated Tuesday, April 21, 2020 5:48PM CST
Regina Folk Fest kicked off on August 9, 2019. (Marc Smith/CTV News)
REGINA -- The Regina Folk Festival is cancelled this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“COVID-19 has really felt like a force of nature,” organizers said in a news release. “We’ve prepared for it, we’re in the thick of it now, and ultimately, we will support each other when it’s over.”
Information about for ticket holders will be announced on the festival’s website soon.
The festival was scheduled to run Aug. 7 to 9.