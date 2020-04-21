REGINA -- The Regina Folk Festival is cancelled this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“COVID-19 has really felt like a force of nature,” organizers said in a news release. “We’ve prepared for it, we’re in the thick of it now, and ultimately, we will support each other when it’s over.”

Information about for ticket holders will be announced on the festival’s website soon.

The festival was scheduled to run Aug. 7 to 9.