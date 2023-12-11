Regina Immigrant Women Centre offers a Christmas venue for newcomers to gather

An annual open house at Regina’s Immigrant Women Centre (RIWC) gave newcomers a venue to gather during the Christmas season.

The community building event is now in its 16th year. Its latest iteration brought hundreds of people to the Golden Mile Mall.

“Christmas is a festival of love, caring and warmth. We would like to bring that message,” said Neelu Sachdev, the Executive Director of RIWC.

This year, the RIWC partnered with Moonlight Movie Theatre, located next door, which allowed a theatre to be used as an information hub.

Notable attendees included Mayor of Regina Sandra Masters, Acting Police Chief Dean Rae, as well as a number of Regina MLAs.

A meal mixed with a blend of foods from around the world was also served.

Sachdev says for any newcomers looking to make connections, the RIWC is a good starting point.

“We would like to welcome all of our community to come together,” Sachdev said.

“Not just the immigrant community but the mainstream community as well.”