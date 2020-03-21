REGINA -- The Roy Romanow Provincial Laboratory (RRPL) in Regina is now able to confirm COVID-19 cases through its laboratory tests.

The RRPL is processing around 456 COVID-19 tests per day. The lab has completed 3,188 COVID-19 tests since March 14. Tests were previously sent to the National Microbiology Lab in Winnipeg for confirmation.

As of Friday, all positive cases from tests at the RRPL can now be considered confirmed.

Representatives from the RRPL say this will streamline the testing process for Saskatchewan residents, with a 24 hour turn around time for test results.

"This will speed up the process of cases being declared presumed-confirmed in the province, and you will continue to see presumed presumptive cases as we expand testing sites within the province, said Dr. Jessica Minion, from the RRPL.

Saskatchewan now has 44 cases of COVID-19 in the province, as of Saturday, March 21.