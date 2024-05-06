Regina man arrested after stealing truck, crashing it, then robbing hotel restaurant: police say

A Regina man is in custody after a string of incidents saw a stolen vehicle crashed and a hotel restaurant robbed late last week.

On the morning of Friday, May 3rd, Regina police were called to the 900 block of Albert Street after a truck theft was reported as “in progress.”

While travelling to the incident, police were informed that a truck matching the description had crashed into a fence on the 1300 block of Angus Street. The man driving the vehicle fled the scene on foot, police said.

About five minutes later, at 10:50 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 2400 block of Dewdney Avenue for a robbery in progress.

A man entered a hotel restaurant, caused damage and took items – all while threatening to shoot staff, according to police.

The suspect fled the scene.

Officers arrived and soon learned the suspect had returned and was causing a disturbance.

Police found the man in the hallway of the hotel and a foot pursuit ensued.

The chase ended outside the building when the man was taken into custody.

The object that was used to threaten staff turned out to be a “common household object” not a firearm.

Police determined that the suspect arrested also stole the truck and crashed it while impaired.

A 31-year-old Regina man faces charges including robbery, theft of a motor vehicle, failing to stop after an accident and driving while impaired.

The accused made his first appearance on these charges in Regina provincial court on May 6.