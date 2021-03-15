REGINA -- A Regina man is facing numerous charges in connection to multiple incidents in February, including an attempted murder and armed robbery, according to police.

In a release, the Regina Police Service said it responded to Ingersol Crescent for a alleged attempted murder on Feb. 3. Police say a gun was fired at the driver of a vehicle by another man on foot. The suspect fled on foot.

One week later, RPS said it responded to a reported robbery at a restaurant in the 5900 block of Rochdale Boulevard, on Feb. 10. A man armed with a gun had allegedly demanded money and keys to a vehicle.

Police say the suspect left the restaurant and threatened a woman in a vehicle, demanding she get out, and then drove away in the vehicle.

RPS then received multiple reports of the suspect vehicle having been involved in a hit and run, speeding and running red lights

Investigation lead police to a 29-year-old man, who was also wanted for the attempted murder. RPS said the man was arrested on Feb. 12 in Morse, Sask., by RCMP due to an unrelated matter.

Thomas Kenneth Robert Chartrand, of Regina, is facing a total of 20 charges related to the alleged attempted murder, armed robbery, dangerous driving, vehicle theft, hit and run, possession of a weapon and other incidents.