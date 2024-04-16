Regina man flees police at high rate of speed, collides with tree, arrested

The case of a stolen truck in Regina eventually led to a pursuit ending with the driver colliding with a tree and taken into custody.

Just before noon on April 15, the Regina Police Service (RPS) received a report that a truck parked on the 1900 block of McIntyre Street was stolen several days before. The vehicle was locked, however the keys had been stolen a week prior to the incident, according to a release from RPS.

Around 20 minutes later, officers discovered the truck parked on the 1300 block of King Street where a man appeared to be switching the licence plate.

The man finished and drove away in the truck.

Officers managed to deploy a tire deflation device on the truck in the area of 8th Avenue.

RPS’s aerial support unit (ASU) witnessed the driver continuing northbound on Queen Street at high rates of speed until the truck collided with a tree in a yard on the 3900 block of 4th Avenue.

The driver went into hiding but his location was shared by the ASU crew and he was arrested by officers on the ground.

Police noted the suspect was not significantly injured in the crash.

He was identified and found to be breaching a condition of release order.

The 31-year-old from Regina faces a total of three charges including possession of stolen property and dangerous driving.