    Regina man suffers 'severe injury' from large bladed weapon, RPS seeks assistance

    Regina Police Service Headquarters can be seen in this file photo. (David Prisciak/CTV News) Regina Police Service Headquarters can be seen in this file photo. (David Prisciak/CTV News)
    Regina police are seeking assistance after a man suffered an injury late Friday night in the North Central neighbourhood.

    Officers were called to the 4100 block of 5th Avenue for a report of a weapons offence around 11:15 p.m., according to a release from the Regina Police Service (RPS).

    According to police, a man had suffered a severe injury from an assault and the assailant fled the scene.

    The man’s injuries were consistent with a “large bladed weapon.” EMS arrived and attended to the man, who was taken to hospital.

    The incident is under investigation, and police are asking anyone with information to contact RPS or crime stoppers.

