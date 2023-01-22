Regina Pats charity auction leads to $13K sale of Bedard jersey

The Regina Pats managed to raise over $13,000 for charity in its auction of a certain cartoon themed jersey.

The fundraiser auction was part of the team’s “Nickelodeon Night for Children’s Miracle Network.”

The Regina Pats donned jerseys decorated with famous Bikini Bottom residents, from the popular Nickelodeon children’s cartoon “SpongeBob SquarePants” for their Saturday night matchup against the Swift Current Broncos.

Star centre Connor Bedard had his #98 jersey auctioned off as part of the fundraising efforts for the charitable event.

The jersey was sold for $13,025. The closest runner up was #43 Tanner Howe's jersey which sold for $2,025.

Connor Bedard's SpongeBob SquarePants themed jersey from the @WHLPats Nickelodeon Night was auctioned off for $13,025🤯



Proceeds from the auction will go to Children's Miracle Network, which strives to fund critical treatments and healthcare services, equipment and research. pic.twitter.com/tIMMfgnGCj — BarDown (@BarDown) January 22, 2023

“This partnership between RE/MAX, Nickelodeon and the WHL will help raise important funds for Children’s Miracle Network all across Western Canada and importantly here in Saskatchewan for the Jim Pattison Children’s Hospital in Saskatoon,” Pats CEO Gord Pritchard said in a team news release.

The Pats seemed to draw inspiration from their Bikini Bottom themed attire to decisively beat the Swift Current Broncos five to two.

Bedard managed to score twice, racking up 39 goals in his last 33 games, according to the Pats.

Forwards Tanner Howe, Alexander Suzdalev and Matteo Michels recorded one goal each.

Saturday’s score marked Michels’ first ever WHL goal.

The Pats will look to extend their four game win streak when they host the Medicine Hat Tigers for their first meeting of the season on Sunday, Jan. 29 at 4 p.m. at the Brandt Centre.