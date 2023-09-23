Regina

    • Regina Pats win season opener over Brandon Wheat Kings

    On Friday night, the Regina Pats started off their season with a 7-6 win against the Brandon Wheat Kings.

    After overcoming a 3-0 deficit early on in the game, the Pats were able to come up ahead with an overtime win.

    Braxton Whitehead scored his first overtime career goal, with an assist from Tanner Howe.

    The Pats will host their next game on Saturday against the Saskatoon Blades.

    Puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m. at the Brandt Centre.

