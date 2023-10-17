Regina police address safety concerns following tense protests

A rally for Palestine on Sunday saw an impressive turnout. However, there were some tense moments, thanks to the appearance of a counter protest.

A group of Israeli protesters settled in across the street, and supporters of the Palestinian rally became increasingly concerned as interactions between the two became more and more heated.

“We saw the situation and they keep coming closer and we decided that we should walk away to city hall and they followed us there as well,” explained Asmaa Olwan, an attendee of the event.

Although it was originally not part of the plan, the Palestine group marched from the legislative building to Victoria Park to avoid the conflict.

“Aggressively provoking a peaceful rally, we were not prepared for that and we did phone the police again multiple times throughout the rally and the march asking for their presence so that people could feel safe and protected and there wasn’t a single officer who left their vehicle,” said Valerie Zink, one of the event organizers.

The Regina Police Service (RPS) did have units monitoring the event. However, both the organizing team and police admit that the turnout was significantly higher than expected, and the counter protest came as a surprise.

“They did request additional units to respond during the walk, there was a realization that there was sort of two sides in terms of possible tensions and so we did respond to that as well,” said Lorilee Davies, deputy chief of RPS.

The conflict in the Middle East has had countless civilian casualties on each side, making many people very passionate about the topic. With no end to the conflict in sight, RPS explained that this event was a learning experience in how to better prepare for future demonstrations.

“We understand that there is a lot of emotion attached to this, depending on which side people may be on, and it’s tragic whenever there is loss of life,” Davies said. “We appreciate that people may be emotional but there are limits in terms of what people can do in terms of being able to express their opinions in a safe way.”

Zink explained that the organizing team had the proper permit in order, and requested police presence from the RPS on the Friday prior to the event.

This is just the first of what will likely be many demonstrations regarding the Israel-Gaza war, and police are optimistic that after Sunday, they now have a better understanding of how strong the impact is here in the Queen City.