Regina police fatally shot man who fired gun at them, investigation finds

Saskatchewan’s police watchdog has offered more details into the serious incident involving Regina SWAT over the weekend. The incident ended with the death of a 65-year-old man – who was shot after allegedly firing a gun at police officers.

On Sunday, May 19 at around 3:47 p.m. the Saskatchewan Serious Incident Response Team (SIRT) received word from the Regina Police Service (RPS) that an officer involved shooting had just taken place on the 1100 block of Garry Street.

In the days leading up to the shooting, RPS received numerous reports that an individual residing in a home on the 1100 block of Garry Street was damaging neighbouring property.

An investigation was launched.

On May 18, officers attended the home but did not encounter the man.

The next day, RPS received another report regarding the man and at approximately 1:07 p.m. police arrived at the location.

Patrol officers spoke with the man and following comments made during the conversation, contained the residence while seek a judicial authorization to enter the man’s home.

RPS’s Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) was called and arrived at the scene shortly after.

At approximately 3:35 p.m., a confrontation took place between the 65-year-old man at the centre of the incident and RPS members.

During the confrontation, an RPS vehicle was struck by several gunshots. In response, two officers discharged their service weapons – striking the man.

Tactical paramedics were staged nearby and moved to the scene immediately after the shooting to care for the man.

The man was assessed by EMS and declared dead at the scene at 3:41 p.m.

SIRT’s executive director as well as four investigators were deployed to Regina to begin their investigation.

During the course of investigating the scene, SIRT retrieved a loaded, non-police handgun and several spent cartridges. They have been secured as exhibits.

SIRT will examine the conduct of police during the fatal shooting, including the circumstances surrounding the man’s death.

RPS will continue to investigate the original incident.

No further information will be released prior to SIRT’s final report – which will be issued within 90 days of the investigation’s end.