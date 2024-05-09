Regina police hope new biometric monitoring system will save lives in detention facility
The Regina Police Service (RPS) says it is the first in Saskatchewan and possibly Canada to implement new technology in its detention facility that will offer real-time monitoring of detainees’ vital health metrics.
The biometric health monitoring system, which was implemented in March, will provide detainees’ heart rate and respiratory rate information to officers who will be immediately notified in the event of “anomalies that may indicate medical distress,” according to RPS.
“This proactive approach enables swift intervention, reducing the risk of fatality and ensuring timely medical assessments for detained individuals,” an RPS news release said.
A decision to implement the system came following the death of a man who was a detainee in August 2023. After the man’s death, RPS said a comprehensive review of detainee care practices was conducted.
"Ensuring the safety and well-being of individuals in our custody is a top priority for the Regina Police Service," Chief of Police Farooq Sheikh said in the release. "The introduction of biometric monitoring represents a proactive and innovative approach to detainee care, aligning with our commitment of leveraging technology to enhance public safety."
Primary care paramedic Steve Brown said many detainees are under the influence of certain drugs that can lead to respiratory failure while in their care.
“We are unfortunately quite often in the possession of individuals that are often heavily sedated by different types of drugs, most often by fentanyl and other opiates and due to those types of drugs, we experience a lot of respiratory arrests that happen within our care,” Brown said.
According to Brown, many people will consume the drugs in their possession immediately before they are taken into custody or they have them somewhere on their body where officers are unable to find them.
He said that leads to regular medical emergencies in RPS’ detention facility.
“Our system here has already been wildly successful in being able to detect those [medical emergencies] as it will let us know exactly the number of respirations per minute that our detainees are having,” Brown said.
According to Brown, that allows them to detect and respond to cardiac arrests and events wehere people stop breathing much faster than before.
A full video with Brown explaining the system can be seen here.
Regina Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
DEVELOPING Live updates as Stormy Daniels testifies at Trump hush money trial
Adult film star Stormy Daniels will take the stand a second time Thursday as former U.S. president Donald Trump’s hush money case continues in Manhattan. Follow live updates here.
BREAKING Sheldon Keefe out as head coach of Toronto Maple Leafs
The Toronto Maple Leafs have fired head coach Sheldon Keefe. The team made the announcement Thursday after the Original Six franchise lost to the Boston Bruins in seven games in the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs.
Bank of Canada says financial system is stable, but risks remain
The Bank of Canada says the Canadian financial system is stable, but risks remain due to debt servicing costs among households and businesses and stretched valuations of financial assets.
Why these immigrants to Canada say they're thinking about leaving, or have already moved on
For some immigrants, their dreams of permanently settling in Canada have taken an unexpected twist.
Here are the ultraprocessed foods you most need to avoid, according to a 30-year study
Studies have shown that ultraprocessed foods can have a detrimental impact on health. But 30 years of research show they don’t all have the same impact.
Torchbearers in Marseille kick off the Olympic flame's journey across France
Torchbearers carried the Olympic flame through the streets of France's southern port city of Marseille on Thursday, a day after it arrived on a majestic three-mast ship for a welcoming ceremony.
Capital gains tax change 'shortsighted' and 'sows division' business groups tell Freeland
Forging ahead with increasing Canada's capital gains inclusion rate 'sows division,' and is a 'shortsighted' way to improve the deficit, business groups are warning Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland.
Court to hear about search for remains as Winnipeg murder trial enters second day
A courtroom in Winnipeg is expected to hear testimony today about the search for the remains of the four victims of Jeremy Skibicki.
Ontario man frustrated after $3,500 paving job leaves driveway in shambles
An Ontario man considering having his driveway paved received a quote from a company for $7,000, but then, another paver in the neighbourhood knocked on his door and offered half that rate.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Saskatoon
-
'Hours, not days': Concerns around enforcement grow in Sask. for roadside cannabis testing
Concern is growing around roadside THC testing, cannabis use and driving in Saskatchewan.
-
Sask. education minister says teachers' vote results could lengthen school year
Saskatchewan's education minister is being accused of trying to influence a teachers vote after saying he's not ruling out extending the school year should educators reject his offer and take job action.
-
'Written off': Sask. woman says her brother, who had Down syndrome, fell through the cracks
Tara Jo Kadlec has been advocating for better care for her brother Cory for years.
Winnipeg
-
Court to hear about search for remains as Winnipeg murder trial enters second day
A courtroom in Winnipeg is expected to hear testimony today about the search for the remains of the four victims of Jeremy Skibicki.
-
Proposed class-action lawsuit launched against Manitoba government over solitary confinement in prisons
A proposed class-action lawsuit has been filed against the Manitoba government by a previous inmate for the use of solitary confinement, calling the practice, "cruel, inhumane, and degrading treatment."
-
Winnipeg grass fire grows to the size of 3 football fields: city
The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS) responded to a grass fire on Thursday evening that grew to the size of three football fields.
Edmonton
-
LIVE @ 9:30
LIVE @ 9:30 Officials to give wildfire update Thursday
Provincial officials will provide a wildfire update Thursday morning.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER Josh Classen's forecast: Warmest days of the year (so far)
Sunny and warm for the next few days in Edmonton and across much of central and northern Alberta.
-
Canucks score four unanswered goals to edge Oilers in Game 1 of series
Conor Garland's snapshot with five-and-a-half minutes left in the third period capped a three-goal run in a five-minute span, lifting the Vancouver Canucks to a 5-4 win over the Edmonton Oilers in Game 1 of their second-round National Hockey League playoff series.
Calgary
-
Alberta man to be sentenced for 2022 impaired driving crash that killed Calgary couple
An Alberta man who admitted to being under the influence of fentanyl and pleaded guilty to dangerous driving causing the 2022 deaths of Macy Boyce and Ethan Halford is scheduled to receive his sentence Thursday.
-
10 things to do in Calgary this weekend
Ten things happening in Calgary this weekend.
-
Council receiving rezoning recap ahead of final vote
After the city's largest public hearing ever wrapped up Monday, rezoning will be the focus once again at city hall as councillors receive a recap presentation summarizing what everyone said.
Lethbridge
-
Brooks Bandits getting ready for BCHL Alberta division finals
It took seven games, but the Brooks Bandits were able to knock off the Okotoks Oilers in the BCHL Alberta division semi-finals. After a hard-fought series, the Bandits are feeling battle-tested.
-
Here's what you can expect at Lethbridge's Whoop-Up Days 2024
Lethbridge's largest festival will get underway in four months, with a variety of new and returning attractions.
-
Northbound lane closed along Aquitania Blvd in Lethbridge
A lane closure was announced by the City of Lethbridge Wednesday.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Sheldon Keefe out as head coach of Toronto Maple Leafs
The Toronto Maple Leafs have fired head coach Sheldon Keefe. The team made the announcement Thursday after the Original Six franchise lost to the Boston Bruins in seven games in the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs.
-
New legislation aims to 'better safeguard' Ontario student information from being used inappropriately: province
The provincial government says it plans to introduce regulatory changes that aim to “better safeguard” student information from being 'stolen or used inappropriately.'
-
Free parking and mortgage holidays: Developers offering new incentives as Toronto preconstruction condo sales plummet
As preconstruction condo sales in Toronto plummet to levels not seen since the global financial crisis 15 years ago, developers are now turning to more lucrative incentives to try to entice prospective buyers.
Ottawa
-
Watch out for red light and photo radar cameras on King Edward Avenue
Motorists will want to watch out for cameras on a one-kilometre stretch of King Edward Avenue, where photo radar and red light cameras have caught thousands of drivers so far this year.
-
How to deal with rats on your property
Residents in Ottawa’s Elmridge Gardens complex are dealing with an unprecedented rat infestation and are asking the city to step in and help.
-
'Oh Crap!' New exhibit at Canada Science and Technology Museum explores human waste
The Canada Science and Technology Museum is inviting visitors to explore their poop. A new exhibition opens at the Ottawa museum on Friday called, 'Oh Crap! Rethinking human waste.'
Montreal
-
Highway 15 collision leaves 1 man dead north of Montreal
An early morning collision on Highway 15 has left one man dead north of Montreal.
-
Quebec's birth rate dips to lowest level in nearly 20 years
Quebec saw a 3 per cent drop in the number of births between 2022 and 2023, according to data released Wednesday by the Institut de la statistique du Québec (ISQ).
-
English CEGEPs' struggles with Bill 96 requirements show why language law is needed: minister
Quebec's minister for the French language says if English CEGEPs are having a problem with the new French-language exam for students, it only shows that the province's language laws are necessary.
Vancouver
-
East Vancouver house of 'little or no value' listed for $1.65 million
If you’re looking for a prime example of how expensive land is in Vancouver, regardless of the state of the building that stands on it, look no further.
-
RateMDs violates privacy of health professionals, class-action lawsuit claims
A lawsuit against RateMDs has been given the go-ahead by a B.C. Supreme Court judge who found the claim that the website violates the privacy rights of medical professionals is not 'bound to fail.'
-
B.C.'s NDP conducts tax-payer funded poll in Surrey on reaction to policing transition
There's a handful of days left for politicians across B.C. to battle it out at the legislature before they break for the summer and gear up for October’s election, and polling shows the BC Conservatives continue to surge.
Vancouver Island
-
'Sophisticated' cyberattacks detected on B.C. government networks, premier says
There has been a "sophisticated" cybersecurity breach detected on B.C. government networks, Premier David Eby confirmed Wednesday evening.
-
RateMDs violates privacy of health professionals, class-action lawsuit claims
A lawsuit against RateMDs has been given the go-ahead by a B.C. Supreme Court judge who found the claim that the website violates the privacy rights of medical professionals is not 'bound to fail.'
-
Rivers recede as B.C. faces prospect of 'unfamiliar territory' for drought
Parts of British Columbia will likely enter "unfamiliar territory" with drought if they see another hot, dry summer, says the head of the province's River Forecast Centre.
Kelowna
-
Kamloops RCMP issue public warning about 2 men allegedly at centre of 'organized crime conflict'
After four targeted shootings in four days, Mounties in Kamloops are taking the unusual step of warning the public about two men they believe are likely to be targeted in future violent incidents.
-
Community mourns thousands of fish lost as B.C. drought risk looms again
Images of steelhead and trout flicker over long sheets of paper, brought to life in blue and green crayon rubbings by the thousands.
-
4th targeted shooting in as many days in Kamloops: RCMP
A man was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after a shooting in Kamloops Monday evening, the fourth incident police say is part of an ongoing drug conflict playing out on the city's streets.
London
-
More than 150 townhomes in northeast London have lost mail service due to off-leash dog
‘It’s a rough situation.’ Townhome residents on Briarhill Avenue have been without mail delivery for about two months.
-
One person in custody after heavy police presence in Ingersoll
One person has been taken into custody following a police presence near Ingersoll on Wednesday night. Police had surrounded a motel for what was described as an, "investigation in relation to a wanted party."
-
No injuries reported after Wednesday evening crash
No injuries were reported after a two-vehicle crash in London Wednesday evening. The incident happened in the 900 block of Oxford Street near Glasgow Street east.
Kitchener
-
One person in custody after heavy police presence in Ingersoll
One person has been taken into custody following a police presence near Ingersoll on Wednesday night. Police had surrounded a motel for what was described as an, "investigation in relation to a wanted party."
-
Police search for missing child from Waterloo
Waterloo regional police are asking for help finding a missing child from Waterloo.
-
Long-time CKCO personality, Janine Grespan, dies at 63
A broadcaster familiar to many CTV News watchers has died at the age of 63.
Northern Ontario
-
Here are the ultraprocessed foods you most need to avoid, according to a 30-year study
Studies have shown that ultraprocessed foods can have a detrimental impact on health. But 30 years of research show they don’t all have the same impact.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Skeletal remains found in Sudbury identified man missing since 2013
Sudbury police say they have identified the skeletal remains found last week in a wood area of Chelmsford and that no foul play was involved.
-
Ontario man frustrated after $3,500 paving job leaves driveway in shambles
An Ontario man considering having his driveway paved received a quote from a company for $7,000, but then, another paver in the neighbourhood knocked on his door and offered half that rate.
Atlantic
-
Trucker's body found in trailer in Newfoundland after failed police search in Ontario
Ontario Provincial Police are facing tough questions about their search for a missing Newfoundland trucker whose rig was found two weeks ago in Ontario, then sent back to Newfoundland, where his body was found Monday in the trailer.
-
Two-vehicle crash closes section of Hammonds Plains Road: Halifax police
Halifax Regional Police says a two-vehicle crash has closed a section of Hammonds Plains Road Thursday morning.
-
Pair of Atlantic Canada food industry titans weigh in on food insecurity
A pair of Atlantic Canada’s food industry titans took part in a luncheon Wednesday to discuss the current state of food insecurity.
N.L.
-
Trucker's body found in trailer in Newfoundland after failed police search in Ontario
Ontario Provincial Police are facing tough questions about their search for a missing Newfoundland trucker whose rig was found two weeks ago in Ontario, then sent back to Newfoundland, where his body was found Monday in the trailer.
-
Crown, defence present closing arguments for N.L. lawyer accused of sexual assault
The trial of a Newfoundland lawyer accused of sexual assault ended Tuesday with his defence team alleging the complainant lied under oath, while the prosecution said her memory lapses were understandable.
-
Newfoundland and Labrador latest province to tighten rules on Airbnbs
Newfoundland and Labrador is the latest jurisdiction to bring in stricter rules for short-term rentals, with a coming set of regulations that will force operators to register with the provincial government.