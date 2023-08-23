Sask. Serious Incident Response Team investigating in custody death in Regina

The Saskatchewan Serious Incident Response Team (SIRT) is investigating after a man died in Regina police custody on Tuesday.

A 23-year-old man turned himself in at the front counter of the Regina Police Service (RPS) headquarters on Monday morning in relation to outstanding warrants from another police service, according to a release from the province.

Around 11:59 a.m., the man was arrested and booked into a cell. On Tuesday morning around 3:45 a.m., the man was found non-responsive in his cell and EMS was called.

After police and paramedics provided first aid, the man was taken to hospital in critical condition. Around 4:49 p.m., the man was declared dead.

Several packages containing an unknown substance were removed from the man’s body while he was in the hospital. They have been seized as exhibits and will be submitted for testing.

As part of SIRT’s investigation, they will examine the conduct of police during the incident, including the cause and the circumstances surrounding the man’s death.

A final report will be issued to the public within 90 days from the end of the investigation.

The Coroners Service is also conducting an investigation, which will include a post-mortem examination, toxicology, and microscopy.