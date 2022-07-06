Regina police investigate attempted murder on Cameron Street

An assault that resulted in a 31-year-old man being taken to hospital with serious injuries is under investigation, the Regina Police Service (RPS) said in a news release.

Officers were called to the 900 block of Cameron St. around 4:45 a.m. Wednesday, where they located the victim.

“Police are actively looking for more information to inform this ongoing investigation,” a release said.

Anyone with information that could assist police is asked to contact the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500 or Regina Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

The victim’s current condition was not provided.