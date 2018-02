CTV Regina





Police are investigating after the death of a man in Regina on Sunday night.

Emergency crews were called to the 1400 block of Pasqua Street around 8:10 p.m. for a report of an injured man.

A 40-year-old man was taken from the scene to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.