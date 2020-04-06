The Regina Police Service has issued its first ticket to someone violating the province’s public health order during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The public health order includes mandatory self-isolation for 14 days following international travel. Anyone who has come into close contact with a person with a confirmed case of COVID-19 must also self-isolate for two weeks under the order.

On Monday, police say they ticketed a 23-year-old woman for failing to comply with the mandatory 14-day isolation period. The woman received a $2,800 fine under the Public Health Act, police said in a news release.

Regina police say they echo province’s request for full compliance. Anyone wishing to report a violation can contact public health officials at 1-855-559-5502. Investigations will be assisted by police when necessary.