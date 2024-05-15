Regina police lay gun charges on man found cycling, blaring loud music

A 28-year-old man found cycling and blaring loud music in the middle of the night on a Regina street is facing multiple firearms related charges after being apprehended by police.

Just after 3 a.m. Wednesday Regina police said officers were attending an unrelated call on the 400 block of McIntyre Street when they came across the man.

Police said the man appeared to be carrying a large item under his jacket. Officers apprehended him near Broad Street and 2nd Avenue and seized a loaded gun, a Regina police news release said.

According to police, the man was found to be in breach of curfew and conditions to not possess a firearm or ammunition.

He’s now facing seven charges in total including carrying a concealed weapon, possession of a loaded firearm and unsafe storage of a firearm, police say.

The man is scheduled to make his first appearance in court on Wednesday afternoon, Regina police said.