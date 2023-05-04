Regina police looking for man after taxi driver hurt in attempted robbery

Regina Police Service (RPS) is looking for a 22-year-old man after a taxi driver was injured during a robbery attempt in April.

According to an RPS news release, officers were sent to the 1900 block of Rupert Street around 3:45 a.m. on April 19.

RPS said a taxi driver had driven a man and woman to their requested destination when the man pulled a knife and held it to the throat of the driver while the woman got out of the vehicle and demanded money.

RPS said the driver, who was later taken to hospital for non life-threatening injuries, grabbed the knife and drove away, the man with the knife then jumped out of the taxi.

The woman was arrested and charged with robbery on April 28.

She was released from custody on an undertaking and will appear in court on June 7.

RPS said it is looking for 22-year-old Tyrese Pratt.

Pratt is described as five feet eight inches tall and about 130 pounds with a thin build and pock-marked medium complexion with black hair and brown eyes.