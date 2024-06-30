Regina police renew call to find suspect in armed assault investigation

The Regina Police Service (RPS) released photos of the suspect involved in an assault with a weapon on Friday night in the North Central neighbourhood.

Just after 11 p.m., officers were called to a business in the 4100 block of 5th Avenue with reports that someone had been attacked and assaulted with a large bladed weapon and suffered serious injury, according to a news release from RPS.

The victim was taken to hospital where he remains with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

Police said the victim had been attacked by an unknown man. The suspect and another man left the scene before police arrived.

The suspect is described as a man between 25 to 35-years-old, with a medium build and short black hair. He was wearing a black jacket, blue jeans, black shoes, and a black hat at the time of the incident.

If anyone has any information or is able to identify the man in the photos, they are asked to contact RPS or Regina Crime Stoppers.