Regina police seize sawed-off shotgun, 'slam gun' after reported break-in

Multiple weapons were recovered from a home in central Regina after a reported break-in, police say.

On May, 12 at around 1:15 p.m., officers with the Regina Police Service (RPS) responded to a report of a break and enter at a house on the 2100 block of Hamilton Street.

An officer knocked on the home’s door, causing it open, an RPS news release explained.

The door opened and revealed a man sitting in a chair with a sawed-off shotgun sitting at his feet.

According to RPS, officers challenged the man and he was taken into custody without incident.

After a search of the area, police found an improvised, homemade “slam gun” next to where the man was sitting when officers arrived.

Both the shotgun and slam gun were loaded, police said.

A 32-year-old Regina man faces six charges, including possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and carrying a concealed weapon.

The accused will make his first appearance in provincial court in Regina on May 15.