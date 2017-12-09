A man was taken to hospital after police officers used a CEW, commonly known as a Taser, to help arrest him.

Regina Police Service say around 1:53 a.m. on Saturday, December 9, 2017, officers were dispatched to a residence in the 900 block of Devonshire Drive for a report of a disturbance. When police arrived, they located a man in the backseat of a vehicle. Police asked the man to exit the vehicle but he did not comply with the police requests. The man became combative while officers attempted to arrest him, leading to a CEW being deployed.

The investigation is ongoing and charges are pending. The name of the man has not been released.