Regina product Brayden Lenius returning to Riders after NFL stint

Regina‘s own Brayden Lenius is coming back to the Saskatchewan Roughriders after a stint with the NFL’s Atlanta Falcons, the Riders said in a news release.

The six foot five 225 pound wide receiver signed with the Falcons in January after a breakout year with the Riders in 2021 that saw the 25-year-old make 37 receptions for 471 yards and four touchdowns in all 14 regular season games.

Lenius added six more catches for 43 yards in two playoff games last season.

The Regina product was selected 15th overall by the Roughriders in the 2019 CFL Draft.