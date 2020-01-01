REGINA -- Regina rang in the New Year in style. The Honourable Russ Mirasty welcomed visitors to Government House for the annual New Year’s Day Celebration, his first since being named Lieutenant Governor in 2019.

“This is fantastic,” Mirasty said. “Just the number of people that have come here to celebrate with us is great to see.”

For decades, thousands of people have streamed into Government House for the New Year's Day event. Getting an opportunity to tour the historic building and also taking in the entertainment and refreshments.

The Lieutenant Governor says it's a tradition he's proud to continue.

"There's a lot of tradition behind the levees, based on some military tradition and certainly the crown, and to continue that tradition is important for me personally, but also for the office, so to have people celebrate with us is fantastic,” Mirasty said.

Mayor Michael Fougere stopped in to speak with the Lieutenant Governor.

"It's nice to come here and see so many people celebrating the New Year, it's a beautiful building and to meet the lieutenant governor and his wife, it's a good opportunity to start the New Year off in a good way," Fougere said.

Formerly known as the New Year's Day Levee, the name was changed this year to help make the event more accessible, however, the tradition remains for those in Regina to ring in the New Year at Government House.

Families, people young and old came out for the event.

There were Disney princesses for children to meet and get their photos taken with.

"It's actually a great event for families and children, they really get everyone involved, it's a really good family event,” one attendee said.

Another added, “The whole thing is a favourite, meeting people, the goodies, the drinks, you name it, the beautiful set ups."