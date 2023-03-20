Regina teen charged with assault with a weapon, uttering threats, police say

A 16-year-old boy is facing charges after police say he threatened others at a home on Young Street while in possession of a gun.

According to a Regina Police Service (RPS) news release, officers were called to the home around 8:20 Saturday night.

After an investigation, the teen was placed under arrest upon returning to his home, RPS said.

He’s been charged with assault with a weapon, uttering threats, failing to comply with a disposition and failing to comply with a release order.

Police said they did not recover the gun used in the alleged incident.

The teen is scheduled to appear in court on May 1.