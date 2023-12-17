Regina woman charged after allegedly stealing taxi and driving through Cornwall Centre

A 32-year-old woman is facing a slew of charges after allegedly leading police on a chase through Regina’s downtown core — ending inside the Cornwall Centre.

In an updated news release, the Regina Police Service (RPS) said the accused faces a total of 12 charges.

Her charges include robbery, evading police, dangerous driving, mischief over $5,000, mischief under $5,000, impaired operation, refusing to comply with a demand, and failure to comply with the condition of an undertaking.

She is set to make her first appearance in provincial court on Monday.

The string of incidents in Regina’s downtown began early Saturday morning.

At around 2:48 a.m., officers responded to a reported robbery of a Regina Co-op Taxi on the 1100 block of Angus Street.

According to police, the suspect got into the taxi and threated to kill the driver. The driver fled the taxi, which led the suspect to steal the vehicle.

Police found the stolen taxi and attempted to stop it, but the suspect evaded officers and rammed into the front doors of a business on the 2200 block of Broad Street.

Still mobile, the suspect continued on at slow speeds for about 15 minutes before crashing into the front of a business on the 1800 block of Hamilton Street.

Now heavily damaged, the taxi continued on toward the Cornwall Centre’s south entrance. The suspect rammed the doors – driving through the mall’s main level — eventually becoming hung up on the stairs at the mall’s Saskatchewan Drive entrance.

The suspect was promptly arrested by officers, who had chased the vehicle on foot through the mall.

Owners of the damaged businesses have been notified, RPS said.