Regina woman draws portraits for neighbourhood children
Sandi Whitford has spent the past two and a half months practicing her portrait skills by drawing the kids in her neighborhood.
“I thought there’s about six, seven, maybe eight kids in the neighborhood so I’ll do one for each of them, turns out there’s 16,” Whitford said with a laugh.
Whitford found her passion for drawing after her husband suffered a stroke five years ago, and she spent her time alongside him in the hospital drawing the nurses on his floor.
She continued to improve her skills over the pandemic by taking an online course specializing in portraiture. Whitford practiced her craft by drawing as often as possible, eventually deciding to draw the children in her community.
After she finished her project, the kids wanted to see all the drawings she made, so Whitford created a display outside her home featuring the art.
“All of a sudden, three kids were there, and then the parents were there, and then they were all out there. It’s been very rewarding and it's helped bring everybody in the neighborhood together,” said Whitford.
Once she takes down the display, Whitford plans to gift each portrait to the children.
The outpour of support Whitford has received has encouraged her to continue pursuing her passion. She is currently working on a larger watercolor project which will document her husband’s journey in the healthcare system.
Regina Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Doctors call for action as growing number of Canadians dying from common food preservative
Doctors are among those calling for tighter regulation of sodium nitrite as a growing number of Canadians are dying after intentionally ingesting unsafe quantities of the common food preservative in its pure form.
BREAKING | Well-known Brampton, Ont. real estate agent, media personality savagely attacked outside home
A well-known real estate agent and media personality in Brampton, Ont. has been viciously attacked in broad daylight in his own driveway by three men, two of whom appear to be wielding an axe and a machete.
Police seize handguns, drugs in alleged Ontario, U.S. criminal takedown
Police in Ontario say they have taken down a criminal network they allege trafficked cocaine and fentanyl and smuggled guns into Canada from the U.S.
Trump says he took the Fifth in New York civil investigation
Donald Trump invoked his Fifth Amendment protection against self-incrimination as he testified under oath Wednesday in the New York attorney general's long-running civil investigation into his business dealings, the former U.S. president said in a statement.
Two children at centre of Sask. Amber Alert found safe in South Dakota, suspect arrested
The Meade County Sheriff’s Office in South Dakota said it has arrested the man wanted in connection with an Amber Alert in Saskatchewan.
Can the spread of monkeypox be stopped?
Since May, nearly 90 countries have reported more than 31,000 cases of monkeypox. The World Health Organization classified the escalating outbreak of the once-rare disease as an international emergency in July; the U.S. declared it a national emergency last week.
N.S. boosts cash reward for information in boy's shooting death to $250,000
Nova Scotia’s unsolved crimes program is offering its largest reward ever for information in the case of a little boy shot and killed in Dartmouth in December.
Canadian Forces Snowbirds grounded in wake of B.C. crash
The Royal Canadian Air Force has grounded the Snowbirds aerobatic team after one of the aircraft suffered a hard landing last week in northern British Columbia.
Some air passengers take claims to court, seeking compensation for delays, missing bags
With some airlines denying compensation for delayed flights or missing baggage, a few Canadian passengers are taking their claims to court.
Saskatoon
-
Two children at centre of Sask. Amber Alert found safe in South Dakota, suspect arrested
The Meade County Sheriff’s Office in South Dakota said it has arrested the man wanted in connection with an Amber Alert in Saskatchewan.
-
Saskatoon woman made checklist while planning abduction, court documents allege
A Saskatoon mother made an apparent 'checklist' while planning to vanish with her son, according to court documents
-
A Saskatoon man stabbed in an apparent random attack at a hospital has died
A man stabbed in an apparent random attack at a Saskatoon hospital has died, according to a close friend.
Winnipeg
-
Police make arrest in connection to River East weekend shooting
Winnipeg police arrested and charged a 34-year-old man in connection to a shooting on Bonner Avenue Sunday morning.
-
RCMP looking for missing Steinbach teen
Steinbach RCMP are searching for a missing teenage girl who they believe is now in Winnipeg.
-
Doctors call for action as growing number of Canadians dying from common food preservative
Doctors are among those calling for tighter regulation of sodium nitrite as a growing number of Canadians are dying after intentionally ingesting unsafe quantities of the common food preservative in its pure form.
Calgary
-
Vehicle in downtown hit-and-run that injured pedestrian found, driver still sought
The pedestrian, a woman in her 20s, was taken to hospital with serious, life-threatening injuries.
-
Court appearance put over for man accused in deadly Banff bar dispute
The man accused of killing a 26-year-old Banff man last week is expected to appear in court on Wednesday.
-
Oil production booms in Alberta
Daily crude oil production in Alberta has increased in 2022 amid high demand and high price environment, according to economists.
Edmonton
-
Oilers superfan Ben Stelter dies
Ben Stelter has died. His father made the announcement on social media on Wednesday.
-
Southeast LRT delays caused by cracks on piers 'deeply disappointing': mayor
The Valley Line Southeast LRT will not open this summer as planned. The CEO of TransEd announced at Davies Station on Wednesday cracks had been found on three concrete piers that support the elevated tracks.
-
Monkeypox vaccine locations added in Alberta as confirmed cases rise
Albertans will no longer have to travel to Edmonton or Calgary to get a monkeypox vaccination.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Well-known Brampton, Ont. real estate agent, media personality savagely attacked outside home
A well-known real estate agent and media personality in Brampton, Ont. has been viciously attacked in broad daylight in his own driveway by three men, two of whom appear to be wielding an axe and a machete.
-
Hundreds of charges laid after Ontario police bust group accused of smuggling guns, fentanyl
A nearly ten-months long investigation by multiple Ontario police services has resulted in more than 400 criminal charges laid on a group of 22 individuals accused of smuggling guns and drugs over the Canadian-U.S. border.
-
These are the new powers Doug Ford wants to give the mayor of Toronto
Here's a rundown of some of the changes Doug Ford's government is proposing for the mayor’s office.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa woman missing for 42 years had been living outside Canada before her death
The disappearance of an Ottawa woman has been solved more than 40 years after she went missing. While she has since passed away, it's been revealed she's been living outside the country for decades.
-
Here's how long you wait to see a doctor in an Ottawa hospital emergency department
The wait time to see a doctor in an Ottawa hospital emergency room exceeded the provincial average in June, with two hospitals in the province's top 10 for wait times.
-
Ontario health minister won't rule out privatization as option to help ER crisis
Ontario's health minister isn't ruling out privatization in health care as the government looks at ways to deal with a major staff shortage straining hospitals across the province.
Vancouver
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Homicide team reveals information on victim of taxi shooting
The taxi passenger fatally shot in Surrey, B.C., earlier this week had recently been convicted of a drug offence, homicide investigators say.
-
Vancouver-area renters: Here's where it's cheapest, and where you'd pay the most
It's no surprise to renters and would-be renters that it costs a lot to live in the Vancouver area, but a recent report suggests there are some spots where tenants pay a bit less.
-
Some evacuation orders lifted near Keremeos, B.C., wildfire
Evacuation orders were lifted for about 50 properties near a wildfire in Keremeos, B.C., as crews expect to see subdued conditions over the coming days.
Montreal
-
Religious minorities feel less safe, welcome in Quebec since Bill 21 was adopted: survey
A new study shows that religious minorities in Quebec, particularly women, feel less safe and less welcome in the social fabric of society since the adoption of the province's secularism law, commonly known as Bill 21.
-
Remains of priest removed from Kahnawake church grounds
The remains of a priest who allegedly sexually abused Indigenous children in Quebec was exhumed Wednesday morning. Jesuit priest Father Leon Lajoie was buried on the grounds of the St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Kahnawake in 1999.
-
Montreal public health investigating 3 cases of Legionnaires' Disease
Montreal public health officials are investigating three cases of Legionnaires' Disease, including one death.
Vancouver Island
-
NEW
NEW | 'We do anticipate there will be more': Multiple wildfires burning on Vancouver Island after lightning storm
Wildfire officials say a lightning storm rolling over Vancouver Island is responsible for sparking up to nine fires burning in the region Wednesday.
-
Canadian Forces Snowbirds grounded in wake of B.C. crash
The Royal Canadian Air Force has grounded the Snowbirds aerobatic team after one of the aircraft suffered a hard landing last week in northern British Columbia.
-
Fire crews from Vancouver Island aid in Keremeos Creek wildfire
Crews from 11 fire departments on Vancouver Island have been supporting the BC Wildfire Service in the fight against the Keremeos Creek wildfire.
Atlantic
-
'Fall from grace': Former CEO of IWK Health Centre sentenced to 5 months in jail for fraud
The former CEO of the IWK Health Centre has been sentenced to five months in jail for using public money to pay for more than $45,000 worth of personal expenses.
-
Essential Newfoundland highway to stay open as out-of-control wildfires grow
Two out-of-control wildfires in central Newfoundland covered more than 200 square kilometres on Wednesday morning, and Environment Canada warned the flames could cover much of the island in smoke.
-
N.S. boosts cash reward for information in boy's shooting death to $250,000
Nova Scotia’s unsolved crimes program is offering its largest reward ever for information in the case of a little boy shot and killed in Dartmouth in December.
Northern Ontario
-
Sault police say murder-suicide behind two gun deaths Aug. 5
A murder-suicide was behind two people who died from gunshot wounds Aug. 5 at a residential fire on Goulais Avenue, Sault police said Wednesday.
-
Police say suspect in Hwy. 69 crash was suspended, driving stolen vehicle
A 37-year-old from Toronto has been charged in connection with a two-vehicle crash Aug. 8 on Highway 69 in Servos Township south of Greater Sudbury.
-
Human rights tribunal dismisses northern Ont. man's complaint about pronoun use
In what appears to be a less-than-serious complaint, the Human Rights Tribunal of Ontario has dismissed a complaint levied against the North Bay Parry Sound District Health Unit related to pronoun use.
Kitchener
-
-
Surgeries cancelled at Cambridge Memorial Hospital as staffing issues mount
Cambridge Memorial Hospital (CMH) has cancelled several surgeries over the last two days as staffing pressures combined with bed capacity limits put pressure on the overloaded system.
-
Deputy Prime Minister hosts tech sector roundtable in Kitchener
Canada’s Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland is in Kitchener today to discuss the challenges and opportunities the Canadian technology sector is currently facing.