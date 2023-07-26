Regina Youth Flag Football League wins NFL League of the Year

The Regina Youth Flag Football League won top honours at the 2022/23 NFL Flag League of the Year Awards.

A summit in Atlanta, Georgia was held over the weekend to present the award.

League Convenor Mike Thomas told CTV News that the support of parents and staff directly led to the achievement.

“It shows if you do things properly and run and run quality programs and be acknowledged by your peers, it doesn’t matter where you are, whether you are in Canada or in U.S., that you will be able to showcase what you are able to do,” he said.

“Even with our small city as Regina is but with such a large capacity within the flag football space.”

Regina’s win marks the first time an international league received the award.

Approximately 5,000 kids play in the Regina league each year.

As a result of the award, Thomas says kids will have more opportunities to play the sport and develop Regina’s flag football community even further.