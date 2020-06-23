REGINA -- The Government of Saskatchewan says the second half of Phase four of the Reopening Saskatchewan plan will begin on June 29.

Museums, libraries, galleries, movie theatres and live theatres will be permitted to reopen. Indoor pools, rinks, sports, casinos and bingo halls are also included in this phase.

PARKS, CAMPGROUNDS

On June 26, parks and campgrounds will open to full capacity including washrooms and showers.

OUTDOORS SPORTS

Outdoor sports and other outdoor activities resumed on Monday and the province has updated the necessary guidelines. Contact sports teams should create “mini leagues” to ensure limited people ere coming into contact with eachother.

NON-MEDICAL MASKS

Restaurant, bar, gym and personal care staff unable to maintain proper physical distancing are required to wear a non medical mask. Older staff and seniors are advised to wear a mask too.

LOCKER ROOMS, SHOWERS AND CHANGE ROOMS NOW OPEN

Locker rooms, showers and changing spaces at gyms, pools and beaches are will be permitted to open. Change rooms in retail facilities can now move to full capacity.