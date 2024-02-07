Reports of mysterious lights in Western Canada include sightings over Sask.

Continued reports of mysterious lights over Western Canada still have people mystified as to where they may be coming from. The sightings follow reports from pilots in the Regina and Winnipeg areas.

Air traffic controllers made note of the pilots' sightings and filed a report. You can hear pilots discussing what they saw in the video player at the top of this article.

According to Jerry Brodt, the regional vice president for the Canadian Air Traffic Association, scenarios like these are more common than one might think.

“It’s not that odd. It happens more frequently than people think. I’m not the outcome is. I’m just is what my Air traffic controllers see,” Brodt said.

The mysterious lights reported by Regina area pilots are believed to be over Gravelbourg, Sask. About a week later more mysterious lights were seen over Northwestern Ontario.

“They are puzzled because there shouldn’t have been anything in the sky according to air traffic control,” Ufologist Chris Rutkowski said.

Potash workers near Esterhazy, Sask. also took pictures and video of lights streaking across the sky but Rutkowski says in that case there is a simple explanation.

“We’re fairly certain that by and large these were flares of Starlink satellites,” he said.

One of the pilots disputed a similar suggestion and said what they saw was “definitely not satellites.”

“It didn’t seem like satellites as per the Morningstar pilot who came back and twice stated that is not a satellite,” Brodt said.

Researchers are asking witnesses to come forward so they can gain a better understanding of what the strange lights may be.